Temperatures Increase Slightly for Thursday

Tonight will be warmer than last night with lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will see lows in the single digits to 20s across the region. Our skies will clear.

Thursday temperatures will continue to increase we will be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds.

A cold front will come through Thursday night heading into the Friday. This will cause temperatures to drop for the end of the work week. We will see highs back in the 40s to low 50s. 20s to 30s for the High Country Region. There is a chance for a light snow for the High Country Region as well, we will remain dry along the I-25 corridor and for the Plains.

Temperatures will rebound for the start of the weekend. We will have highs in the 50s for Southern Colorado. 30s to 40s for the High Country Region. Temperatures will remain the same to finish out the weekend. Our skies will remain dry during this time.

Temps drop back down again on Monday then start to rise as we head into the middle of the work week.