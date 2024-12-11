Colorado Springs releases 2024 Community Satisfaction Survey results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has released the results from its first Community Satisfaction Survey.

According to the city, the 2024 survey gathered feedback from a representative sample of residents from across Colorado Springs to measure satisfaction with city services and identify key areas for strategic and budgetary investment.

You can access an interactive dashboard that provides a detailed analysis of the survey results here: 2024 Community Satisfaction Survey.

Some highlights of the survey show that things like the city's effort to prevent crime are of high importance but residents' satisfaction in that category is very low.

Residents were most satisfied with things like the number of city parks, the city's support for the military, and local fire protection.

According to the city, the survey was mailed to a random sample of households in Colorado Springs in the summer of 2024. A total of 625 completed surveys were received, resulting in a margin of error of +/-3.9% at the 95% confidence level.