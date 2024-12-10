Lawsuit puts Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z’s decades-long friendship in the spotlight

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The chorus to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ song “Do You Like It… Do You Want It,” which also features Jay-Z, asks a now eerily prophetic question: “Wanna know what it’s like to be me?”

At the time, perhaps no one knew what it was like to be Combs better than Jay-Z, who was born Shawn Carter. Both rappers, producers and businessmen, they topped charts and commanded respect in the recording booth and the boardroom in equal measure.

But there was, seemingly, no rivalry.

Back in 2009, Combs was asked by a reporter if he remembered a photo showing him in conversation with Carter. Combs explained the moment had been captured at his birthday party. Jay-Z had flown in specifically to attend, even though he had limited time, Combs recalled.

“People see us as competitors and different icons in the hip-hop game, but that was just a moment of two Black brothers telling each other how much they appreciate each other,” Combs said.

Years later, as Combs sits in federal detention awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, Carter is loath to be connected to him, though a lawsuit is doing exactly that.

A woman, who in October filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by Combs in 2000, amended her suit on Sunday to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Carter. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, was 13 at the time of the alleged assault at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

In a statement to CNN, Carter called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!”

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he said.

On Monday, Carter filed a motion to ask the court to either dismiss her claim s or rule that Doe has to reveal her identity.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied all wrongdoing in roughly 30 civil lawsuits that have been filed against him. Several of those lawsuits include allegations from accusers who have chosen to file under pseudonyms.

In recent months, two federal judges rejected efforts by two of Combs’ female accusers to anonymously bring sexual assault lawsuits against him in rulings that highlighted the challenge of using pseudonyms.

With this week’s legal development, Combs and Carter’s parallel career paths are gaining renewed attention.

Shared history

Combs and Carter traveled in the same circles in the past, having built their respective business empires on a foundation of hip-hop success before expanding into other enterprises.

Both founded record labels – Combs with Bad Boy Records and Carter with Roc Nation – and helped launch careers of numerous artists. They also shared similar backstories, being raised by single mothers in New York.

In 1997, following the murder of their mutual friend and Combs’ protege Christopher “Notorious B.I.G” Wallace, or Biggie Smalls, Combs and Carter collaborated on Carter’s “My Lifetime, Vol 1.” album and Combs’ single “Do You Like It…Do You Want It.”

Carter shared in 2010 that he had spoken with Wallace, who was best friends with Combs, an hour before the rapper was gunned down.

“He wasn’t a troublemaker at all. He was just a funny, charismatic guy,” Carter said at the time. “For him to die so senselessly – I spoke to him that night, and he was so happy to be in Los Angeles, after the whole East Coast-West Coast thing.”

Two years ago, during a celebration of what would have been Wallace’s 50th birthday, Carter mentioned the “void” that the murders of Wallace and another legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur, left in hip hop.

“Bro, you filled them shoes though,” Combs said of Carter. “You came in and we definitely give thanks. You definitely came, and I just know how much Big really looked up to Jay.”

Combs and Carter joined forces together in 2005 to jointly present a check for $1 million during a televised telethon for Hurricane Katrina relief.

In 2020, their longtime friendship was on display when Carter stood beside Combs during Roc Nation’s Black Billionaire luncheon.

“We here together and we gonna keep staying together – and tighter,” Combs said as Carter agreed. “United we stand and ain’t nothing else.”

Carter paid tribute to Combs during a video presentation shown as part of Combs receiving a lifetime achievement recognition at the 2022 BET Awards.

“Here’s this guy from a neighborhood, similar to where I grew up, that made it to these unreachable heights,” Carter said. “Puff [Combs’s childhood nickname] was the first one that came through and made us feel like it was us.”

