Are fears of higher tariffs leading you to stockpile goods?

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — From the very moment President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on January 20, he’ll be able to levy tariffs on imports from other nations. On that day, he has already vowed to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports as well as an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

And on the campaign trail, he also pledged a 10% to 20% tariff on goods coming from all other nations.

These tariffs have the potential to significantly increase the prices consumers pay on nearly everything that isn’t made entirely in the US, of which there are very few goods.

If you’re someone who has started stockpiling goods or plans to in an attempt to potentially save money down the line, CNN would like to hear from you to learn more about what’s driving your decision and what you’re buying, for possible inclusion in an article.

To share your story, please fill out the form below. We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.