Lockheed Martin enlists the help of goats for fire mitigation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Vegetation fires can have devastating results, but the South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) says goats can be an important prevention tool. Lockheed Martin is even getting in on the action.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, grazing goats can get to difficult-to-reach terrain and clear dry vegetation that could otherwise be a fire hazard.

SMFR says 1,200 goats were enlisted by Lockheed Martin to clear vegetation on their campus, where there have been some small fires throughout the years.

“Faster containment is going to be safer for not only for the employees of Lockheed Martin here but really all of the neighboring communities around us as well,” said Sean Vogel, the VP safety and quality assurance Lockheed Martin. “ Because as you know fire doesn’t really care about property lines, so we wanted to make sure we’re doing our part to take care of those areas.

The goats were provided by Goat Green, an organization which supplies goats to manage greenery across the United States. The organization has also assisted with vegetation at Bear Creek Garden in Colorado Springs.