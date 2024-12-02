WATCH: Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies rescue two children from backyard of burning home

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has released a harrowing video of two deputies rescuing two children in Centennial.

On Dec. 1, the sheriff's office says they were dispatched to a home engulfed in heavy smoke. Deputies say they found two kids, ages 8 and 14, in the backyard. The children told deputies there was no one else inside.

Courtesy: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the deputies were unable to enter the backyard through a blocked gate and instead gained access through a neighbor’s home, tearing down part of the wood fence with their hands.

The children were carried to safety. The sheriff's office says both deputies suffered smoke inhalation.