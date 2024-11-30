The world’s most lovable cities for 2025

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In travel news this week, Disney’s newest cruise ship, ideas for Christmas cheer, plus the top-tier cities most loved around the world.

London wows for 2025

The 2025 World’s Best Cities report, compiled by marketing consultancy Resonance in collaboration with market research company Ipsos, ranks cities on what it defines as their livability, lovability and prosperity, all totting up to an overall score. Alongside other data, it includes a survey of 22,000 people in 30 countries.

London has been crowned the overall best city in the world in the new ranking of more than 270 of the biggest cities on the planet. But we’re taking a closer look at the lovability part of rankings, which measures a city’s vibrancy in terms of its culture, attractions, nightlife, dining and international reputation.

The top 10 “most lovable” is a who’s who of must-visit metropolises, six of which are in Western Europe.

Best-city London leads the way in lovability, too, with its world-renowned museums and nightlife. It’s followed by Paris, which ranks high for shopping and sightseeing.

New York is the world’s No. 3 most lovable city, thanks to its inimitable cultural offerings including Broadway and top-tier dining.

Tokyo is at No. 4 thanks to its restaurants and shopping, while Rome, at No. 5, has millennia of history on every street corner.

Barcelona (No. 6) has sunshine, beaches, gorgeous architecture and lively nightlife and, elsewhere in Spain, Madrid (No. 7) is investing hard in its parks and outdoor spaces.

Dubai, at No. 8, has safely established itself as a playground for the world and Berlin, at No. 9, is the hands-down winner for edgy cool.

Finally, there’s Singapore, at No. 10, whose lovability is down to its incredible food scene, from street stalls to fine dining, as well as its shopping and urban planning.

News from the air

Traveling to Greenland has just gotten easier with the opening of a new international airport in the capital of Nuuk. Starting in June, United Airlines will offer nonstop seasonal flights there from Newark, New Jersey, that will take just over four hours.

British Airways has revealed its new first-class suite that will debut in 2026 on the A380, the world’s largest passenger plane. The announcement comes as other airlines, including American Airlines and United, are cutting back their first-class offerings, focusing on business cabins instead.

A swanky, lie-flat seat is one way to arrive at your destination refreshed, but for jet lag tips to suit any budget, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this advice from an ultrafrequent flyer.

Christmas stays and plays

December is just moments away and those jingle bells are jingling. If you’re feeling a little fancy this holiday season, then we have some picks for you:

Here are 17 luxury hotels that go all-out for Christmas, from chandelier forests to tented alpine pop-ups.

In Britain, many royal residences are getting into the holiday spirit by opening their doors to the public for a range of festive events.

Finally, it’s hard to top the playful, communal spirit at Christmas markets. Here’s our annual roundup of some the best markets worldwide.

Disney’s newest cruise ship

Disney says it takes about five years and thousands of people to build a ship like Disney Treasure, the newest offering in its cruise line. Meticulous detail is the key to success.

In case you missed it

A man was arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with meth-caked clothing.

Including a cow onesie

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice finalists have been announced.

Look here for a prowling puma, a hunting polar bear cub and a ghostly barn owl.

Starbucks has opened a cafe with a view of North Korea.

The South Korean outpost is in an observation tower on the border between the two nations.

They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent.

So she decided to pick up the phone.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.