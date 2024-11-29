Hunter for the Heisman
Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter made a strong case for the Heisman trophy on Friday. Hunter scored three touchdowns and also intercepted a pass in the Buffaloes 52-0 against Oklahoma State.
