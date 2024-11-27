Rock slide closes Hwy 50 between Salida and Canon City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A rock slide Wednesday evening near the town of Howard has closed Highway 50 in both directions, with no estimated time of reopening.

The Colorado State Patrol released photos around 6:40pm showing what appeared to be a boulder the size of a small bus covering much of the road, with other large rocks also littering the pavement on a stretch directly below a steep cliff.

The rock slide was just down the road from the Rincon Campground near Mile Marker 231.

A resident of Howard confirmed to KRDO that westbound traffic was being turned around in Howard and sent back east.

It appeared that traffic on the west end of the closure was being turned around in the community of Cleora.

CSP advised drivers to consider alternate routes during the extensive cleanup, and to follow cotrip.org for updates on the closure.