USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announces retirement from international soccer

(CNN) — Long-time US Women’s National Team (USWNT) goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has announced that she will soon be retiring from international soccer.

Naeher, who has twice won the Women’s World Cup with the US during her 11-year full international career, will play in upcoming games in Europe against England and the Netherlands before leaving the national team.

In a post on social media, she described her time playing for the USWNT as “the greatest honor,” adding: “When I began this journey, I never could have imagined where it would take me.

“I am so grateful for all of the incredible teammates that I have shared the field with; teammates that have turned into lifelong friends. Thank you all for pushing me, supporting me, and making me a better person/player every single day!

“Thank you to all of the coaches that took a chance and believed in me. Thank you to my family; you have traveled all over the world and were in my corner every step of the way.”

She was praised by players and teammates past and present following the retirement announcement. “Congrats on an amazing career! You should be so proud,” defender Sofia Huerta wrote on Instagram, while USWNT veteran Crystal Dunn added: “I freaking love you! You are the best of the best! Human being and player!”

Naeher has made 113 appearances for the USWNT, the third-most for a goalkeeper behind Hope Solo and Briana Scurry. She was the backup to Solo during the team’s 2015 Women’s World Cup victory and then played every minute of the title defense four years later, conceding only three goals during the tournament.

At this year’s Paris Olympics, Naeher was the starting goalkeeper as the US won gold, becoming the first player in women’s soccer to keep a clean sheet in a World Cup and Olympic final.

In the gold medal match, Naeher made a memorable save in injury time to deny Brazil an equalizer, keeping out Adriana’s header to preserve the 1-0 lead. She also has a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics, making five starts before getting injured in the semifinal defeat against Canada.

Despite the match ending in defeat for the USWNT and an early exit from the tournament, Naeher also made history as the first player to score and save a penalty at a Women’s World Cup during last year’s shootout against Sweden.

That round-of-16 game ended in cruel fashion for the 36-year-old, who appeared to have saved Lina Hurtig’s penalty before a video assistant referee (VAR) review ruled that the ball had just crossed the line.

Naeher also produced a heroic shootout performance against Canada in the semifinals of this year’s W Gold Cup, saving three penalties and scoring her own. She would then repeat that feat at the SheBelieves Cup a month later, this time in the final against Canada.

“Every tear shed in the challenging times and disappointments made every smile and celebration in the moments of success that much more joyful,” said Naeher. “This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime.

“While this chapter for me is ending, I am so excited to continue to see the growth of this team going forward and what more they can accomplish!”

Naeher will continue to play for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL next season having already set the league’s appearance record for a goalkeeper.

