Police find marijuana hidden in Uber Eats burrito delivery

By Alexandra Simon

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — Police in Washington Township, New Jersey say they’re “cooking up an investigation” after an Uber Eats burrito delivery was actually marijuana in disguise.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, the department wrote on Facebook that a food delivery driver picked up an order in Lindenwold, New Jersey, but called police after smelling a strong cannabis odor coming from the bag on the way to Glassboro.

Washington Township officers responded to the call, and instead of a tortilla-wrapped burrito, found more than an ounce of raw marijuana inside the tinfoil.

The department said a box of soup and a bottle of water were also with the “order.”

Police said the drugs are now in evidence, and ask that anyone with information contact the Washington Township Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.

