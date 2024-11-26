CSPD: 3 kidknapping reports over past 24 hours were all hoaxes designed to extort money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In an approximately 24-hour span between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received three separate reports of kidnapping incidents.

CSPD said that following their investigations, all three reports were determined to be hoaxes designed to extort money from victims.

According to CSPD, in all three instances, scammers contacted family members of an alleged kidnapping victim and a person on the line mimicked the victim's voice. Male voices were then heard demanding a $5,000 ransom which was later negotiated down to $2,500. The scammers instructed family members to deliver the money to a specified location or transfer it electronically. In some cases, they falsely claimed to be members of a cartel.

CSPD is urging the community to be vigilant and recognize this hoax if it happens to them. The department said if you are contacted with a similar demand, do not comply. Try to contact your family member and verify their safety. Then contact CSPD at 911 or the non-emergency number, (719) 444-7000.