By Burt Levine

November 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Randy Weber, the U.S. Congressman representing Friendswood, Texas, kicked off Thanksgiving week with a mission that speaks to the heart of history, culture, and resilience. The Juneteenth Museum Act of 2024, a landmark piece of legislation introduced by Weber, aims to establish a Smithsonian museum dedicated to the historic legacy of Juneteenth right in Galveston, Texas, where the momentous event originated. “On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to enforce freedom as the law of the land,” Weber remarked passionately. “It was the moment when liberty echoed from Tennessee’s hills to Texas’ vast plains.” Weber’s deep connection to Galveston is evident—not just as a congressman, but as a Texan with a profound respect for the past. Alongside his wife, Pearland schoolteacher Brenda Weber, he commemorates Juneteenth each year by visiting the Bishop’s Palace in Galveston, the iconic site where General Order No. 3 was read aloud, declaring the emancipation of enslaved individuals. “The people are informed,” Weber recounted, quoting the historic proclamation, “that all slaves are free. This involves absolute equality of personal rights and property rights.” This statement, Weber noted, marks both the end of slavery in the United States and the beginning of a relentless march toward justice and equity—a journey that continues to this day. Weber’s proposal directs the Smithsonian Institution to collaborate with Galveston and Texas officials to evaluate locations for the museum, ensuring that the initiative is both comprehensive and deeply rooted in community involvement. “Juneteenth is an indelible chapter of our nation’s history,” Weber explained. “Galveston is its birthplace, and it is only fitting that we honor its legacy here.”

A Legacy for Future Generations Weber, a father of three and grandfather of eight, sees this project as a tribute to past generations and an investment in the future. “This museum is not just about showcasing history; it’s about ensuring that future generations understand the resilience, freedom, and enduring spirit that Juneteenth represents,” he said. “We owe this to those who came before us and to the Greater Houston area, where the echoes of this moment still resonate.” Weber’s leadership on this issue underscores his commitment to preserving history while fostering education and awareness. His personal dedication is matched by his bipartisan work in Congress, where he continues to champion causes that matter to his constituents.

Supporting Veterans: A Parallel Mission In addition to his efforts for the Juneteenth Museum, Weber has also been a staunch advocate for veterans. Following Veterans Day, he highlighted the bipartisan success of the H.R. 8371 Elizabeth Dole Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. “This legislation expands career opportunities for veterans, providing training for jobs starting at $66,000 annually, while addressing critical issues like veteran homelessness and improving elderly home healthcare,” Weber stated. “It’s not just policy—it’s about giving back to our local heroes who have given so much to us.” For Weber, the fight for equality and the fight for veteran support are interconnected, symbolizing the broader struggle for fairness, dignity, and opportunity.

The Future of Galveston Houston Style Magazine readers, with the Juneteenth Museum Act, Weber envisions Galveston as not just a destination for history buffs but a beacon of cultural education and national pride. “A Juneteenth museum in Galveston will not only commemorate this historic day but also serve as a reminder of the progress we’ve made and the work that still lies ahead,” he concluded. As the holiday season begins, Weber’s efforts remind us of all of the importance of honoring history, embracing community, and paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

