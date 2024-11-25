NBA legend Charles Barkley criticizes LA Lakers over handling of Bronny James

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — NBA legend Charles Barkley has criticized the Los Angeles Lakers over their handling of Bronny James this season.

The 20-year-old was selected by the franchise in the second round of the NBA Draft in June, where he joined his superstar father, LeBron, in the roster.

The pair went on to make history together in October, when they become the first father-son duo to appear together in an NBA game.

However, the rookie guard has since played a very limited role in the NBA and was assigned to the team’s G League South Bay Lakers squad earlier this month.

Bronny now plays in the G League when the development team plays at home, but returns to the NBA whenever they hit the road – a move which has some scratching their heads.

Among the critics is longtime Turner Sports broadcaster Barkley.

“They’ve handled it awful,” Barkley recently said on The Bettor Angle podcast, referring to the Lakers.

“I thought it was great, a little ceremony his first game. But the kid is not ready to play in the NBA. He should be in the G League, so he can play basketball. He’s not going to get better sitting on the bench.

“But also, this thing where he’s only going to play home games. It’s stupid, it’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to the team.

“Can you imagine the coach of that team? You come off a road trip and there is a player you haven’t seen in a week or two. And then you feel like you probably got to play him. I don’t think they are doing Bronny any favors.”

CNN has reached out to the Lakers and LeBron James for comment.

Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters in October that the team had always intended for the rookie to split time between the NBA and the G League throughout the season.

“The plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one,” Redick said, according to the Associated Press. “(Lakers general manager) Rob (Pelinka) and I have talked about that. LeBron’s talked about that.”

Barkley also suggested the saga reflected badly on the elder James.

“It’s a bad look for the Lakers. I really like everything LeBron has done, but this a bad look for him, in my opinion,” he added.

Bronny has so far enjoyed a slow start in the G League, totaling 10 points, five rebounds and six assists in 57 minutes of action across two games.

Despite many questioning whether Bronny is ready for the NBA, his father is just grateful for the time he’s spent with his son on the team.

“To be able to have this moment where I’m working still and I can work alongside my son, it’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever gotten from the man above, and I’m going to take full advantage of it,” he told reporters last month.

