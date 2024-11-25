Miami-Yoder student charged for bringing gun to school

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that a student at Miami-Yoder Schools was charged and released last week for bringing a gun to school.

According to EPCSO, an employee from the district called just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, to report that a school security officer had detained a student after finding a handgun in the student's backpack.

Responding deputies secured the gun and initiated an investigation.

EPCSO said the 12-year-old student had shown another student the gun while riding the bus home the previous day. School security was notified and searched the student's locker, where they found the handgun in a backpack. The student was then removed from class and taken to a secure location.

The sheriff's office said the gun was not loaded.

According to EPCSO, the student was released into their parents' custody after the parents met with school administration. Deputies then responded to the family's home and served and released the 12-year-old on charges of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and unlawfully carrying a weapon on school grounds.

EPCSO said deputies learned the student had found the unloaded weapon at home.