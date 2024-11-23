Switchbacks fans take to the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs to celebrate the team’s championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Switchback fans continued to celebrate the team's first-ever championship well after the confetti dropped at Weidner Field.

Jenna Hakun is a season ticket holder and said despite the rocky start she never lost faith, "We had no idea the season like zero and five. You're like, oh, no. But then me, incredibly, came back and it was a great day. So happy to see them win the USL Championship."

Lauren Slye went to the game with her family and said they enjoyed every minute, "It was so high energy, the crowd was just on their feet the whole time. Everything was exciting, and there was a lot of fun music a lot of loud noise."

Slye says everyone was jumping when the game was over.

"Especially exciting, you see this like young pre-professional guys, just coming together and doing something amazing. And it just felt really good. And, time to be proud of being part of Colorado Springs," said Slye.

After the game, most fans went to Downtown Colorado Springs to continue celebrating today's historic victory.

"After the game. It was awesome. It was popping downtown. Everybody was out. Everybody was celebrating at the time. Everybody was going into all the local establishments and celebrating," said Ari Knaup, the owner of Streetcar 520.