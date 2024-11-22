Woodland Park PD: Theft suspects flee officers at 100+ mph on Highway 24

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking the public for help identifying two theft suspects who ran from officers Friday afternoon.

According to the WPPD, officers responded to Walmart Friday just before 3 p.m. on a reported theft. When responding officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle, it fled from them east on Highway 24. The department said the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The WPPD said they are continuing to investigate the case but have provided pictures of two suspects and the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a GMC SUV. If you recognize either of the people pictured above, you are asked to call the WPPD at (719) 687-9262.