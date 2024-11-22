‘#Glicked’ and what else to watch this weekend

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — What do witches and gladiators have in common?

The same thing dolls had in common with atomic bombs last year, when “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were in theaters at the same time in a cultural phenom dubbed “Barbenheimer.”

Now we have “Glicked,” read on.

“Wicked”

Based on the hit Broadway musical, “Wicked” is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year and one half of “Glicked.”

Stars Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, have been making the press rounds, sharing both their love for the film and each other.

The story focuses on the pair of witches and their close relationship. It’s the part as the Jon M. Chu directed project, with part two set to release next fall.

With Grande and Erivo being such powerhouse singers and the anticipation for this musical, it’s predicted that the box office will defy gravity.

It’s in theaters now.

“Gladiator II”

The other portion of “Glicked” was more than 20 years in the making.

The sequel to the hit 2000 film, “Gladiator II” brings back the original director Ridley Scott and stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascaln and Denzel Washington.

There’s already Oscars buzz around Washington’s portrayal of Macrinus, a man who wants to rule both the land and the gladiators the action revolves around. If anyone can bring awards season magic, it’s him.

“Gladiator II” is in theaters now.

“The Piano Lesson”

Denzel is not the only Washington family member to make this week’s list, though he too is involved with this one.

“The Piano Lesson” is a drama based on the late August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name and is the result of the elder Washington’s pledge to bring to screen Wilson’s slate of plays about African-American life.

The film stars Washington’s eldest son John David Washington and is directed the Oscar-winner’s younger son, Malcolm Washington. The powerhouse cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson in this story about a brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano that threatens to tear a family apart.

It’s streaming on Netflix.

“Blitz”

This war drama is told from a perspective unlike most others.

Set in London during World War II, “Blitz” stars newcomer Elliott Heffernan a biracial young boy lost in the war-torn city and desperate to reunite with his mother Rita, played by Saoirse Ronan.

Director Steve McQueen told EW he considers the film to be “revelationary” given its focus on a person of color and a woman. “Blitz” is in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.

“Outlander” season 7, part 2

It’s been a long year for “Outlander” fans.

They had to wait more than that for the time travel series to return after a cliffhanger in the first part of Season 7. But the wait is over Jamie (played by Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) have left the American Revolution behind and returned to their native Scotland where more drama awaits.

The new season is streaming on Starz.

