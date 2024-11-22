Cara Delevingne was briefly roommates with Taylor Swift, ‘one of the funniest, most clever people’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Cara Delevingne and Taylor Swift are closer than we knew.

In an “Interview” conversation with Nikki Glaser, the actress and model shared that she had once lived briefly with Swift.

It came up after Glaser said, “I mean, as a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

“That’s so true,” Delevingne said, laughing. “The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.”

Glaser agreed and Delevingne offered her take.

“She’s one of the funniest, most clever people,” Delevingne said. “Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard.”

She then added, “I could definitely roast her, because I lived with her for a little bit.”

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her. We’re very different people,” Delevingne said. “She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Delevingne is British and according to Vocabulary.com, the word “homely” to the British refers to being “cozy and homelike.”

