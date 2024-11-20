The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will play for the USL championship

It's a moment Switchbacks fans will never forget. In its tenth anniversary, the Switchbacks claimed the Western Conference crown and are now one win away from a championship, "It's all happened so fast. From the last game of the season where we could have ended up in fifth or second place to now hosting a USL final. So it's very exciting. And to be able to do it at home in front of, you know, 9000 fans is going to be incredible," says Switchbacks captain, Matt Mahoney.

The Switchbacks get to play for the championship with the their home crowd behind them, "We're anticipating the energy to be off the wall. The fans that pay the money to come out and watch us every weekend, they're owed this. They're owed a really important day out on Saturday that they can come and help cheer us on, but we have to continue to give back to them, says Switchbacks manager, James Chambers.

"They're huge for us. I mean, our Trailhead section, you know, the fans we seen in every seat, you know, every game, it's incredible," says Mahoney.