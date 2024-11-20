New wellness center opens in Pueblo, offering healthcare, recovery assistance and criminal justice resources

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – More healthcare resources and help for those experiencing homelessness are now available in Pueblo.

The brand-new Charles and Helen Solano Wellness Center, located in Pueblo's Bessemer neighborhood, celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 19.

The center will offer addiction recovery resources, medical assistance and help with employment opportunities, working as a one-stop shop for those needing some extra help.

Some of the clinic's features and services include:

A demo kitchen to help patrons lean how to make healthy meals

A rooftop garden where individuals can learn to grow and harvest food

Free showers and locker rooms, access to commercial washers and dryers and fresh clothing

An area with computers where people can apply for jobs

Job assistance with discussions on interviewing, creating a resumé and budgeting and saving your money

The center is named after the clinic co-founder and CEO Jude Solano’s parents, Charles and Helen. According to Solano, the center could impact Pueblo significantly and serve as a model for other cities around the country to follow.

The project, which cost over $2 million, was funded thanks to state and local funding. For more information on the services offered by the Charles and Helen Solano Wellness Center, visit https://www.socoharmreduction.org/our-services/.