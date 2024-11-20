Missing at-risk teen last seen Wednesday in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community for help locating 16-year-old Mateo.

According to EPCSO, Mateo is autistic and takes medicine regularly.

Mateo walked away from his home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 11/20, near Fay Dr. and Harvard St. in Security-Widefield.

Mateo is described as a Hispanic male, 5'9" tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a reen sweatshirt with Tom and Jerry on it and black sweatpants.

If you have any information on Mate's whereabouts, you are asked to call 719-390-5555.