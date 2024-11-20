City of Pueblo cleans up emergency shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- KRDO13 got an inside look at one of the emergency shelters in Pueblo after it received much-needed maintenance.

The work started yesterday and this morning they finished working on some pipes.

The City of Pueblo is working with Safeside Recovery to make sure the emergency shelters meet the needs of the homeless population as the declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency continues until next Wednesday. The city has around 15 crew members who were cleaning mattresses and painting the walls.

Last year, the building wasn't accessible as an emergency shelter due to the conditions it was in.

"Before the city came down, this shelter was shut down due to plumbing issues. And they've now got those fixed, which is, now they're able to offer overnight shelter," said Ryan Morgan, manager Recovery Services Southern Colorado.

People can start going to the emergency shelter starting at 7 p.m.

The emergency shelter is located at 710 W. 4th St. in Pueblo.