Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang pledges $30 million to US Soccer

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Businesswoman and Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang has pledged $30 million to US Soccer, the largest donation ever made to the federation’s women’s and girls’ programs.

US Soccer hopes that the contribution, which is the most ever pledged to the federation by a woman, will bring 12 times as many players into the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) pipeline, taking the total to 100,000.

The money, which will be spread over the next five years, will also allow US Soccer to double the number of female coaches and referees across the country, the federation said.

Kang, who was last year named by Sports Illustrated as one of the 50 most influential figures in sports, is the first woman of color to own an NWSL team. As the founder and CEO of Kynisca, the first multi-team global organization dedicated to women’s football, she also owns the London City Lionesses and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, one of the most successful clubs in women’s soccer history.

“Women’s sports have been undervalued and overlooked for far too long,” Kang said in a press release. “I am committed to raising the standard of excellence in women’s soccer – both on and off the pitch – by delivering the resources female athletes need to reach their full potential and surround them with the professional support they deserve. I hope this investment serves as ‘seed capital’ and spurs other donors to follow suit.”

“Michele Kang’s gift will transform soccer for women and girls in the United States,” added US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “It will impact generations of women and girls in our game, including players, coaches, and referees.”

The news was also met with praise from USWNT head coach Emma Hayes, who took charge in May this year.

“I believe a gift like this will change the trajectory of the sport,” said the former Chelsea manager. “We’re in a pivotal moment for soccer in the US and this will help us support more female players, coaches and referees in the game.”

The donation, which was also commended by tennis legend Billie Jean King, is the third major philanthropic contribution to US Soccer in 14 months. It follows Arthur M. Blank’s pledge of $50 million to US Soccer’s National Training Center in September 2023, and Ken Griffin’s contribution to the hiring of men’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino in September 2024.

The Spirit will take on the Orlando Pride in the NWSL Championship final on Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.