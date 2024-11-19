LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia is set to rejoin DP World Tour, aiding Ryder Cup ambitions

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — LIV Golf’s Sergio Garcia is set to return to the DP World Tour next year, opening up the possibility of him making a record-equaling 11th appearance at the Ryder Cup.

The 44-year-old, who won the 2017 Masters, resigned his DP World Tour membership in 2023 after being sanctioned for joining the breakaway LIV Golf circuit the year before.

However, a DP World Tour spokesperson confirmed to CNN Sport that Garcia had submitted an application to rejoin the tour and had paid his fines following his defection.

“Sergio Garcia submitted his application to return to membership of the DP World Tour for the 2025 season ahead of the deadline on Sunday November 17,” a DP World Tour spokesperson told CNN.

“He has paid his fines and he will now need to serve his suspensions before he is able to play on the DP World Tour.”

Some reports suggest the Spaniard’s fines totaled more than $1.06 million, per Reuters, but the DP World Tour was unable to disclose details of the sanctions.

Garcia is a stalwart of the Ryder Cup and holds the all-time record for most points scored at the competition.

He has competed in 10 tournaments to date, winning six times, with his first appearance coming back in 1999. If he participates in next year’s event, Garcia will draw level with Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood for the most Ryder Cup appearances for Europe (11).

American Phil Mickelson holds the all-time record for Ryder Cup appearances (12).

Garcia’s decision to join LIV Golf in 2022 meant he was ineligible to play at last year’s Ryder Cup, which was won by Europe.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage, New York, in September.

