Deion Sanders honors 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan with ‘Peggy’ apparel line

(CNN) — Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders honored team superfan Peggy Coppom on her 100th birthday with a special apparel line.

Sanders said parts of the benefits will go to Coppom and her family.

“This is a wonderful day. It’s amazing that God would find two people from two different walks of life, two different generations and bring them together as he has.

“She’s always greeted me with love, compassion, support, stability, and hope,” Sanders said at Tuesday’s news conference.

The second-year Buffs head coach had walked into the media room while holding Coppom’s hand. The pair sat side-by-side throughout the presser.

“I’m thankful to be celebrating her 100th with her. She is the epitome of CU Buffs, of Buff Nation. She is the rock that holds us all together.”

Saturday, the Buffaloes’ faithful sang Coppom “Happy Birthday” at the sold-out Folsom Field during the team’s 49-24 win against the Utah Utes.

Video of the moment showed the centenarian crying while the crowd showered her with attention.

“I haven’t comprehended it yet,” she said about that special moment. “I cried. I just thank God for my life and for all the friends, and for everything that’s happened to me. I just wish my twin sister were here.”

Coppom’s twin sister, Betty, died to an illness on August 5, 2020.

Sanders was also touched with what transpired at the stadium.

“I had to turn away from the screen because I was getting ready to cry and I didn’t want the opposing team to think they making me cry. No, it was Peggy.”

The school said Coppom’s family started going to Colorado games sporadically in 1940.

For the last 58 years, Coppom has watched games from section 104, row 41 – seat 29. She has been to Folsom Field more than 330 times as a season ticket holder.

‘I’m enthusiastic about where I am’

Aside from honoring “Miss Peggy,” Sanders was asked about being mentioned for other coaching jobs in the NFL and college. He quickly shut down any rumor.

“You’re going to talk to me like that with my (Athletic Director Rick George) in here. That’s so disrespectful. You’re going to talk about me going somewhere with my A.D. in here?

“They mentioned us with a lot of other stuff, too, before we started winning, didn’t they? That wasn’t fair, was it? Price. There’s a price of everything.”

He continued: “I’m happy where I am, man. I’m good. I got a kickstand down. ‘You know what a kickstand is?’ A lot of people in here at an age they don’t know what a kickstand is.

“That means I’m resting. I’m good. I’m happy. I’m excited. I’m enthusiastic about where I am.”

No. 16 Colorado (8-2) looks to win its fifth straight game when they face the Kansas Jayhawks on the road Saturday.

The Buffaloes are tied with No. 14 BYU Cougars (9-1) atop the Big 12 standings.

