COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) said Tuesday night that lanes of N. Academy Blvd. are expected to remain closed until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 20.

CSU reported a water main break in the area around 6 p.m. and said three lanes of N. Academy Blvd. were closed between Palmer Park Blvd. and E. San Miguel Street.

A map of the affected area can be seen above.