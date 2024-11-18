Fountain PD investigating after dead body found near Squirrel Creek Road

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 7 p.m. Monday night, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to the 8000 block of Squirrel Creek Road on a report of a dead person in the area.

The FPD said responding officers found the dead person in the area and the investigations division has taken over the case. The department said no further information will be released at this time and the deceased individual will not be identified until all proper notifications have been made.

If you have any information about the dead person, you are asked to email Detective Sauter at rsauter@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.