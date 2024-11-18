Denver-based dog hiking service expanding to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Dog owners, rejoice – a Denver-based company specializing in outdoor adventures for dogs, is coming to Colorado Springs.

According to Hike Doggie, the service is made for dog parents who, despite their best intentions, find themselves too busy to be able to provide their dog with the outdoor experiences they need.

Since its founding in 2016, the service has completed over 50,000 dog hikes across 10 hiking territories in the Denver Metro area. Now, Hike Doggie company is establishing six new hiking territories across Colorado Springs by the end of next year.

"The Great Outdoors of this awe-inspiring region was practically made to be explored by humans and dogs alike,” Hike Doggie founder Kath Allen said. “We can’t wait to bring our services to the area and provide local dog parents and their dog soulmates with the enriching outdoor experiences they crave.”

The company aims to set itself apart from traditional daycares and neighborhood walking services by offering a more immersive outdoor experience for dogs.

The process begins with a personalized consultation to create a dog profile, assessing the pup’s temperament and exercise needs. Dogs are then grouped for compatibility and transported in a custom Hike Doggie bus, equipped with heating, air conditioning, a shower system, and individual "Zen Dens" for comfort and safety.

Certified dog walkers lead groups of up to four dogs on two-hour adventures through trails, parks, mountains, and more. To match each dog’s fitness level, there are three speeds available to ensure an experience tailored to every pup.

Post-hike, dogs are treated to pampering that includes washing, towel-drying, and snacks, returning home fresh and cuddle-ready. Parents are also provided with a photo album and personalized updates, offering a glimpse into their furry companion’s exciting day.

“There’s a significant shortage of services that provide enriching outdoor activities for dogs offered in the pet services industry. There are daycares and neighborhood walking services, however they typically do not result in a well-rounded experience,” says Allen. “Our hiking programs keep your doggie happy, healthy, and living their best life."

There are currently 10 Hike Doggie territories operating in metro Denver, with plans to expand nationally. For more information about the company, visit https://hikedoggie.com/.