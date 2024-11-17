‘He’s the best football player in the country’: Running back Ashton Jeanty makes history as he continues excellent season

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Running back Ashton Jeanty continued his standout, historic season on Friday, setting a single-season school rushing record and helping No. 13 Boise State Broncos to a 42-21 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Jeanty rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns, taking his season total to a record 1,893 rushing yards in just 10 games and 256 carries, surpassing Jay Ajayi’s previous mark in 2014 of 1,823 yards set over 14 games and on 347 attempts.

Such has been his consistency that Jeanty has recorded a 100+ yards game for the 10th consecutive game – a Mountain West Conference record.

This series of performances has put him firmly in contention for the Heisman Trophy, awarded at the end of every season to the most outstanding player in college football.

A running back has not claimed the award since University of Alabama great and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Derrick Henry won it in 2015.

“He’s the best football player in the country,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson told reporters after the game. “He is also a big-time leader and an elite human being.”

“He’s our team leader,” Danielson added. “I know it’s uncommon where your best leader is also your hardest worker and a guy that loves his team and his teammates love him.”

Boise State’s win almost guaranteed its place in the Mountain West championship game, which, if the school reaches it, means that Jeanty will have even more opportunities to add to his total and potentially even challenge Barry Sanders’ legendary FBS single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards he set in 1988.

Currently, Boise State is 9-1 on the season, and 6-0 in Mountain West play.

The Broncos’ spot in the championship game would have been secured if UNLV had lost to San Diego State later on Saturday, but the Rebels won 41-20 meaning Boise State will have to wait for a confirmed place.

The Broncos had found themselves 14-0 down early in the second quarter but reoriented themselves after stopping San Jose State on the fourth down just two yards out. They responded with a 92-yard scoring play, orchestrated by quarterback Maddux Madsen who completed it by rushing four yards for a touchdown.

Although San Jose State regained the lead just after halftime, Boise State went on a 42-7 run to seal the win, helped by three touchdowns from Jeanty.

“It means a lot,” Jeanty told reporters afterward when asked about holding the school’s single-season rushing record. “All the past running backs are great and amazing but to keep the legacy and tradition going of running backs at Boise State is a big deal to me.”

