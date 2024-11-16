Owner says missing dog was euthanized by Miami-Dade Animal Services even though pet was microchipped

By Heather Walker, Darcelle Hall

A South Florida dog owner said his pet was microchipped, but that didn't save it from being euthanized by Miami-Dade Animal Services. 7's Heather Walker investigates.

Like many people, for Lazaro Gonzalez, dogs are more than just pets, they’re family.

Lazaro Gonzalez, dog owner: “Dogs were always something that when you get in trouble, you’re doing something you’re not supposed to, they’re with you.”

He said, to keep his dogs safe, he makes sure to microchip them.

But that didn’t help his dog, King Odin.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “I just want answers. I want answers.”

In February of 2023, Lazaro said, a friend was watching King Odin while he cared for his father, who had cancer.

Unfortunately, while Lazaro was gone, the dog went missing from the yard. Lazaro reported it to Miami-Dade Police but didn’t have much time to search for his pet because he was busy with his dad.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “We had to focus on this, which is a terminal ill disease, right now.”

Police told him if King Odin ended up at an animal shelter, he would be scanned for a microchip.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “I was told that they would reach out to the Humane Society or animal control to try to locate if the dog would have been brought in. Never got an answer.”

A year went by with no answers, until Lazaro saw a picture of King Odin on our website, WSVN.com.

7News featured a photographer who takes pictures of shelter animals to help get them adopted.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “‘That’s my dog!’ Like, ‘That’s him!’”

Lazaro couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “I know the tilted ear, the freckles in the mouth. That’s my dog.”

He immediately called Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “As I’m calling, everyone’s asking me for chip number, my information, who’s on the paperwork. To provide any details, they needed that. As I provided everything, I was denied information over the phone.”

Lazaro was told he would have to come here to the shelter in Doral for more information.

When he said he couldn’t, a volunteer privately told him the bad news.

King Odin was adopted out eight months after he went missing, and in October of that year, he was brought back and humanely euthanized.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “It’s devastating. To me, he was my best friend. I was in a time of need, and he was there.”

Miami-Dade Animal Services couldn’t reach Lazaro on his cellphone because he got a new phone with a different number and forgot to update the microchip information.

Lazaro’s friend was listed as an emergency contact with both an accurate email and phone number. But he was never contacted.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “I need to know why there was no email. Why was there no call?”

The shelter tells 7News, while Lazaro did file a police report, “His dog was not registered with the county. This situation highlights the importance of microchipping, registering, and maintaining your updated contact details with the chip provider, as well as registering your pet with the county.”

Lazaro is devastated he wasn’t there for King Odin. But he’s doing what he can to keep his remaining dog safe.

Lazaro Gonzalez: “Her name is Baddie. She is actually registered with Miami-Dade Animal Control, and they are aware of Baddie.”

And Lazaro has made sure his contact information has been updated on her microchip.

