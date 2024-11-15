The Mesa Ridge football team advances in the Class 4A playoffs
The Mesa Ridge football team defeated Monarch in the Class 4A playoffs. The Grizzlies won 34-31 on Friday night.
The Mesa Ridge football team defeated Monarch in the Class 4A playoffs. The Grizzlies won 34-31 on Friday night.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.