Could more e-bikes hit Colorado Springs trails? City council to weigh in on divisive issue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board voted in favor of a policy that will expand electric bike access on city trails.

Class 1 and Class 2 E-Bikes would be considered "non-motorized use" under the policy.

Class 1 e-bikes would be allowed on all trails where other bikes are allowed.

Class 2 e-bikes would be limited to urban, commuter paths.

Here's a look at what all those different classes mean:

But the proposal still needs to go through city council.

The new e-bike policy has people in Colorado Springs divided, some say it's a great idea because more people will get to use the trails, while others say the bikes can interrupt people from enjoying a nice peaceful hike.

Abraham Schubert is the shop manager at Colorado Springs Bike Shop and says he's in favor of the e-bike policy.

"This will allow people to experience what Colorado Springs has to offer as far as their alternative transportation trail system. So we are excited about it," said Schubert.

The executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates says they're in favor of this new policy, but they would like for the policy to be more specific and have more details.

"We don't feel that the definitions go far enough. There are some other definitions that are needed, including specifically a definition of urban versus open space trails as well. There needs to be some clarification around the penalties and the actual laws, for breaking any of the upcoming policies," said Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.

But there are others who are against the e-bike policy.

This is the case of Kat Gayle. She says if city council decides to vote in favor of this policy it will no longer be a peaceful place for people to go enjoy the great outdoors.

"I walk with a friend whose had respiratory problems since COVID, and so we need the trails to be open and accessible, and we already have to dodge people on regular bikes," said Gayle. "And why anybody would want to add electric bikes to that? They have become a menace."

City Council could hear the proposal next month.

