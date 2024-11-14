US skiing legend Lindsey Vonn to make surprise return after five-year retirement

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lindsey Vonn, one of the greatest skiers of all-time, is set to end her five-year retirement and return to the sport.

After 18 years on the World Cup circuit, three Winter Olympic medals, eight world championship medals and 82 World Cup race wins, Vonn decided to step away from skiing in 2019, saying her body was “broken beyond repair.”

However, after undergoing successful knee surgery earlier this year, the 40-year-old is about to rejoin the US Ski Team in Colorado.

“Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey,” Vonn said in a US Ski & Snowboard statement on Thursday.

“I am looking forward to being back with the Stifel US Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women.”

Vonn had bounced back from serious injury multiple times during her career, but a knee problem forced her to step away from the sport five years ago.

But after partial knee replacement surgery in April, Vonn has been testing her fitness over the last few months.

“Lindsey has made an indelible mark on alpine skiing and our organization throughout her career. We’re delighted to welcome her back,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of US Ski & Snowboard.

“Her dedication and passion towards alpine skiing is inspiring and we’re excited to have her back on snow and see where she can go from here.”

Vonn had initially retired as the most decorated female skier of all-time, an accolade now held by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

In an interview with The New York Times, Vonn said her goal was to get back to racing in World Cup events, but didn’t entirely reject the notion that she could compete at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I’ve had a lot of success in Cortina,” Vonn said. “I don’t know what the next few months and the next year and a half hold for me. So I can’t say right now if it’s a possibility.”

