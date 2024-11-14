‘She was my world’: Asheville mother discovers daughter’s body after domestic shooting

By Taylor Thompson

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The mother of a woman who Asheville police say was shot and killed by her boyfriend spoke with News 13 on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Makayla Harrison was found dead in her apartment on Saturday, Nov. 9 after her mother, Monica Harrison, asked police to conduct a welfare check.

Police have charged Darren Clayton, Makayla’s boyfriend, with first-degree murder as he remains on the run.

Monica said she had always had a close bond with her daughter, which usually included daily phone calls and drop-ins. When she hadn’t heard from Makayla in several days, she knew something was not right.

This led her to call Asheville police to Makayla’s apartment on South French Broad Avenue to conduct a welfare check. Monica walked into the apartment first and faced every mother’s worst nightmare.

“I’m the one that discovered her body,” she said.

Police said that Makayla was found dead from a gunshot wound as a result of domestic violence. Monica says that Clayton had been abusive towards her daughter in the past.

I just couldn’t get it through to her head. I would tell her: ‘Please just stay away from him please.’ I begged her,” she said. Documents showed that Clayton was arrested on Oct. 28 on a multitude of charges that included two charges of assault on a female, possession of a stolen firearm, injury to personal property, possession of firearm by felon and resisting a public officer.

Clayton was released just days before the murder.

“Where’s our justice system? Why are they not protecting us? He shouldn’t have had a bond,” Monica said.

When Monica described her daughter, she said she was the life of every party.

“She loved to go out, loved to entertain, she loved to dress – she’s always going to dress to impress,” she said.

She said that Makayla had already overcome so much in her life; she was diagnosed with cancer at the age of three.

Monica explained that she had been taking Makayla back and forth to the doctors her whole life and that they were finally at the stage where she was better.

She was my baby, she was my world, she was just my everything and he didn’t have to take her from me,” she said. Monica said that Clayton robbed Makayla of her life and had a direct message for him:

“I hate you. You had no right to take my baby. You had no right you didn’t give her life I did, and I want him caught and brought to justice,” she said.

Asheville police are still searching for Clayton and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to his arrest.

Those with information can contact APD directly at 828-252-1110 or share information anonymously through the TIP2APD app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

