Pine Creek in 5A state volleyball action

Published 10:59 PM

The Pine Creek Eagles lost to Mountain Vista, 3-2, in the second round of the state volleyball tournament.

The Eagles are not eliminated, and will move to the contender's bracket for Friday's matches.

