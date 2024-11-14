Craig Melvin named the next co-anchor of NBC’s ‘Today’

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Craig Melvin will become the co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show beginning early next year, following the departure of Hoda Kotb.

He will join Savannah Guthrie on Monday, January 13. Kotb’s final day on the morning show will be Friday, January 10, the network announced. Melvin is a familiar face to “Today” viewers, having been with the program in various roles for nearly 14 years.

Currently, Melvin is the news anchor, joining Guthrie and Kotb at the desk in the 7 am and 8 am hours and co-hosting the 9 am hour with Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones. He will continue to co-host the later hour in addition to his new role.

Guthrie announced the news on Thursday’s show, saying that Today staff “broke into applause” and it was one of the “most popular decisions NBC News has ever made.”

Melvin, 45, said he was “beyond excited and grateful” for the new role.

He is an “integral and beloved part of our family,” Libby Leist, senior vice president of Today, said in a statement. “From breaking news coverage in the field, to presidential interviews, to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at Today. And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm.”

Kotb announced in September that she was stepping down from the co-anchor role after nearly a decade-long stint. “It was time for me to turn the page at 60,” Kotb previously said. “I decided this is the right time for me to move on.

She also co-hosted the 10 am hour with Jenna Bush Hager. NBC announced said that the fourth hour will be renamed “Jenna & Friends” following Kotb’s departure until a permanent co-host is named.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.