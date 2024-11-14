Cheyenne Mountain advances in state tournament
The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team advances to the third round of the state volleyball tournament.
The Red-tailed Hawks knocked off Palisade, 3-2.
They will face Lewis-Palmer in round 3.
The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team advances to the third round of the state volleyball tournament.
The Red-tailed Hawks knocked off Palisade, 3-2.
They will face Lewis-Palmer in round 3.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.