Cheyenne Mountain advances in state tournament

By
New
Published 10:57 PM

The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team advances to the third round of the state volleyball tournament.

The Red-tailed Hawks knocked off Palisade, 3-2.

They will face Lewis-Palmer in round 3.

Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO.

