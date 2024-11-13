Gov. Polis presents 2025-2026 state budget proposal
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Governor Polis pitched his 2025-2026 state budget proposal to the Colorado Joint Budget Committee.
According to his office, the proposal emphasizes education and public safety.
Here's a look at some major items in the proposed budget:
- $15.0 million to support and sustain Colorado’s emergency and operational communications dispatching system, which is used by 90 percent of the state’s first responders.
- $7.6 million to expand capacity at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Fort Logan for competency restoration.
- $6.1 million for Community Corrections to expand the capacity at facilities often called “halfway houses."
- $3.4 million to the Crime Prevention Through Safer Streets program. This grant program supports local governments and law enforcement entities in making physical infrastructure and security improvements like improved lighting.
- $1.7 million to increase the bed cap for youth detention to reflect increasing demands across the state and provide more services for at-risk youth.
- $115 million from the General Fund to bolster Total Program funding for education in an effort to preserve a significant balance in the State Education Fund to ensure the state doesn't go back to a Budget Stabilization Factor.
- $13.5 million in categorical funding to specific groups of students and student needs, including special education, transportation, English language proficiency, and career and technical education.
- $3.4 million in repurposed funding to provide greater support to young students with reading deficiencies (K-3) using evidence-based interventions.
“This balanced budget proposal secures Colorado’s full education funding, makes Colorado safer and protects Colorado’s future all while remaining fiscally responsible. This budget will help us build on our work while ensuring our state is prepared for any rainy days ahead,” said Governor Polis in a press release.