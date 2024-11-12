WATCH: More than 100 pronghorn dead after seeking refuge across eastern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging drivers to slow down and watch for pronghorn after they say they've had about 100 of them die along eastern Colorado roadways.

The agency released a startling video of some of the dead animals on Tuesday.

According to the agency, pronghorn cross roadways as they attempt to seek refuge from deep snow.

"Pronghorn can't move quickly on icy roads to escape oncoming traffic," Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region wrote on X. "And because pronghorn prefer to go under fences rather than jump over, many are trapped on the roads because snow is 2 feet deep and there isn't room for them to crawl under the bottom wires."

KRDO13's own Michael Logerwell saw a large number of the animals crossing near a Highway 24 closure off Constitution Avenue after heaving snow on Friday.

(KRDO)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they will continue to monitor the herds and removing carcasses.