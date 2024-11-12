England’s first luxury sleeper train is a garden party on wheels

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain, birthplace of rail transport, will get its first ever luxury sleeper train touring England and Wales next summer.

The Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train, UK will set off from London in July 2025 on three routes through the picturesque hills, valleys and coastlines of Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales.

The 18 cabins, including three grand suites and 15 suites, will be of an exquisite opulence not before seen on Britain’s rails.

A preview cabin, unveiled at a railway depot in south London last week, is a sensuous delight. The finely chiseled oak panelling, the marbled lip of the table top, the plush velvet sofa, the deep carpets with their trompe l’oeil patterning and the welcoming cocoon of the bedroom all cry out to be touched and savored.

This kind of luxury does not come cheap. Prices for a three-night itinerary in a double cabin, with excursions, meals, wine and alcoholic beverages start at £11,000 (around $14,103). Those three nights, however, should be pretty special.

The design is by London-based studio Albion Nord and is inspired by English houses and gardens, with a soothing palate of delicate greens and creams inspired by the scenery beyond the windows.

The overall effect, said Ottavia Palomba, global head of brand communications at Belmond, is of a “moving painting.”

In this elegant panorama, which Palomba likens to a garden party ambience, guests can soak up the views while lounging on the sofa, bed or swivel armchair of their suite with private bathroom.

The unique charm of train travel compared to other luxury transport options, however, is the sociability.

The Dining Cars, presided over by award-winning British chef Simon Rogan, is where the select customers of this high-end experience will be able to mingle like guests at an English country house estate.

Named Malva and Samphire, the design, with botanical tapestries and unique woven panelling, are inspired by potting sheds and the herbs and flowers found in an English wildflower meadow.

‘Collective effervescence’

The romantic appeal of a sleeper train lives large in the public imagination. Key to that, says Palomba, is the “theatricality.” Each carriage is a kinetic mise-en-scène and when we step into luxurious, leaving our daily lives behind, we can inhabit our new roles as glamorous people of leisure.

There’s a “collective effervescence,” said Palomba, when people are gathered together to relax and enjoy.

The Observation Car’s bar, inspired by Victorian apothecaries and serving a menu of botanically inspired cocktails as well as a curated selection of artisan gins and craft beers, will be at the heart of the action.

In the Dining Car, which will have bespoke afternoon tea, lunch and dinner menus for each route, “each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes,” says Rogan, a leader in Britain’s farm-to-fork movement. “I hope every passenger not only enjoys the flavors but also feels a connection between the dishes and the journey, making their time on board truly memorable.”

When it comes to a little rest and quiet time, there is the Wellness Suite, kitted out with marble counter tops and glass walls inspired by the fluid motions of the sea. A menu of treatment options is complemented by a range of off-board wellness and fitness excursions.

The Britannic Explorer features renovated carriages that were first used as Intercity Rail Mark 3 carriages from the 1970s and the train pays homage to Britain’s legacy as pioneers in train travel. More than 200 years ago, the first steam locomotive was developed by Richard Trevithick in South Wales and the nation continued to be at the forefront of early innovations in commercial rail.

As for the journeys beyond the train carriages, the route offers international visitors a chance to explore the variety of cities, towns and landscapes beyond the familiar sites of London and Britain’s other main attractions.

The Cornwall itinerary, in England’s southwest tip, takes in the rugged coastline of Penzance and the charming villages surrounding Lostwithiel.

The Lake District, regarded by many as England’s finest natural wonder, is filled with dramatic peaks and serene bodies of water.

Finally, the Welsh route goes from the mountains of Snowdonia national park to the sweeping beaches of Pembrokeshire.

