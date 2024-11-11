Veterans Day 2024 deals: The restaurants and retailers offering service members discounts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Every year, a handful of restaurants, retailers and more offer free meals and discounts to veterans and active military members as a way of thanking them for their service.

This year on Nov. 11, service members can visit a handful of restaurants and establishments and receive a discount or free meal by showing a valid military ID or other proof of service.

Here's a list of both local and national locations offering deals, discounts and freebies:

Applebee's : Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on November 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.

: Veterans and active duty military receive a from a select menu on November 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only. Bubba's 33: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., service members can get a free lunch , with the choice between one of six entrees, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, iced tea or coffee, or they can get a free meal voucher for a later visit.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., service members can get a , with the choice between one of six entrees, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, iced tea or coffee, or they can get a free meal voucher for a later visit. BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: On Nov. 11, veterans that come to BJ’s can enjoy a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie and receive a bonus coupon for a free appetizer.

On Nov. 11, veterans that come to BJ’s can enjoy a and receive a bonus coupon for a free appetizer. Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty service get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with a valid ID on Nov. 11. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only.

Veterans and active duty service get a with a valid ID on Nov. 11. Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations will be included for walk-in/order at the counter only. Chili's: Veterans and active duty military members get a free meal on Nov. 11 at all participating restaurants.

Veterans and active duty military members get a on Nov. 11 at all participating restaurants. Dunkin ': Veterans and active duty members can get a free donut of choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

': Veterans and active duty members can get a on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Einstein Bros : Veterans and active duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11.

: Veterans and active duty military get a (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11. Freddy's : Veterans and active duty military personnel who visit participating locations on November 11 will receive a meal card valid for a free combo meal of their choice. Cards may be redeemed through Dec. 31, 2024.

: Veterans and active duty military personnel who visit participating locations on November 11 will receive a meal card valid for a of their choice. Cards may be redeemed through Dec. 31, 2024. IKEA : From Nov. 10-22, Veterans and active duty service members with a valid ID can receive 15% on in-store home furnishing items , up to $3,000 pre-tax.

: From Nov. 10-22, Veterans and active duty service members with a valid ID can receive , up to $3,000 pre-tax. In-N-Out Burger: All service members can receive a complimentary meal , including any burger, fries and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu.

All service members can receive a , including any burger, fries and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. IHOP : Free red, white and blueberry pancakes for Veterans and active duty military at participating locations! Limit one per guest.

: for Veterans and active duty military at participating locations! Limit one per guest. Kohl's : Active-duty service members, veterans and their families can receive 30% off qualifying in-store purchases Veterans Day weekend.

: Active-duty service members, veterans and their families can receive Veterans Day weekend. Olive Garden : Veterans can receive a free Veterans Day meal , including an entrée from a special menu paired with breadsticks and salad or soup.

: Veterans can receive a , including an entrée from a special menu paired with breadsticks and salad or soup. Red Robin : Red Robin is honoring Veterans and active duty service members by offering a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger served with bottomless fries.

: Red Robin is honoring Veterans and active duty service members by offering a served with bottomless fries. Starbucks : Starbucks is showing its appreciation to Veterans, active duty service members and spouses by offering a free 12-ounce drip coffee (hot or cold).

: Starbucks is showing its appreciation to Veterans, active duty service members and spouses by offering a (hot or cold). Target : Target is offering a 10% military discount from October 29 through November 11 to all active duty military personnel, Veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

: Target is offering a from October 29 through November 11 to all active duty military personnel, Veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store. Texas Roadhouse : At participating locations, active duty military and Veterans can dine in for free or receive a free meal voucher on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers don't expire until May 2025.

: At participating locations, active duty military and Veterans can on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers don't expire until May 2025. Walgreens : From Nov. 8 to 11, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.

: From Nov. 8 to 11, veterans, military and their families will receive regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. Whataburger: The six locations Whataburger locations around Colorado Springs are offering service members a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee .

. Ziggi's Coffee : All veterans and active military service members can receive a free 16-ounce beverage of their choice with proof of service at participating locations.

: All veterans and active military service members can receive a with proof of service at participating locations. 7-Eleven: Veterans and active duty military members can get a free coffee or Big Gulp. Sign in or register with 7Rewards. Note, 7-Eleven stores are independently owned. Check with your local store to see if they’re participating.

For a complete list of national businesses offering free meals, discounts and deals on Veterans Day, click here.