Trump expected to announce Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce in the coming days that Stephen Miller, his top immigration adviser, will serve as White House deputy chief of staff for policy, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Miller, who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first administration and has been a leading advocate for more restrictive immigration policy, is expected to take on an expanded role in the president-elect’s second term.

Miller is also a lead architect of Trump’s plans for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. He has said that a second Trump administration would seek a tenfold increase in the number of deportations to more than one million per year.

“President-elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second administration soon. Those decisions will be announced when they are made,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

