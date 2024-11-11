Palmer Ridge defeats Eagle Valley in Class 4A regional action.
The Palmer Ridge girls volleyball team defeated Eagle Valley three games to one in Class 4A regional action.
The Palmer Ridge girls volleyball team defeated Eagle Valley three games to one in Class 4A regional action.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.