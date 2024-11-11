DIA construction begins, A-Bridge and Ansbacher Hall facing overnight closures

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Travelers taking to the skies this holiday season might notice some changes.

Starting Nov. 11, A-Bridge and Ansbacher Hall will be closed for overnight construction. This will run from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday according to officials.

During the closure, travelers will need to use concourse trains to travel to and from the terminal. This closure will run until the East Checkpoint opens, which officials say will be summer/fall of 2025.

“Once the East Security Checkpoint is complete, DEN will have two new state-of-the-art checkpoints with the latest technology to process more travelers safely and efficiently, allowing us the ability to comfortably serve 100 million annual passengers over the next several years,” said CEO Phil Washington in a statement. “Opening this corridor to all screened passengers provides more options for travelers to walk to Concourse A without having to get on the train, although they can still ride the train if they choose.”

On Dec. 9, TSA will stop operating Bridge Security on a regular basis. Airport officials say screening equipment will remain in place if they need to open the lanes if there is an urgent need, however for the most part these will remain closed.