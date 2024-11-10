Skip to Content
Sports Extra: Pueblo Central’s twin titans

By
Published 11:30 PM

Pueblo Central is always among the state's best. This year's edition in no different. There's a ton of talent on the roster. But two players stand out amongst the rest: Zion and Zimeon Sauvao.

Zion plays on the offensive line, while Zimeon commands the defensive line.

The twins are in their first and last season at Pueblo Central. That's because they are seniors, who just moved to Pueblo from American Samoa. Their older brother, Vaatofu Sauvao, played at CSU-Pueblo, and invited the twins to follow in his footsteps.

The Sauvao twins moved to Pueblo in April. They barely spoke English, were not used to the altitude, and came from a place where snow is never in the forecast. Yet, in their first college football camp, the twins left with multiple college football scholarship offers from the likes of CSU-Pueblo, and Blackhills State.

Their journey is only beginning.

Danny Mata

