City of Colorado Springs launches new online directory for military member discounts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The city of Colorado Springs is working with local businesses to launch a new webpage aimed at honoring its strong military community.

Set to launch in the coming weeks, the Military Welcome program webpage will serve as a centralized online directory where military personnel can easily find businesses offering discounts and special offers.

The city says by registering to be part of the program, businesses can showcase their support for service members and their families while gaining valuable exposure in the community.

“We know many businesses already offer military discounts, but this webpage provides a centralized platform to promote those offers and reach a wider audience within the military community,” said Small Business Development Administrator Shakanah Tedder. “The website will be a free and easy way to increase visibility and attract those new customers. We also hope that by connecting servicemembers with local businesses, we can help encourage community-building and create a network of support and unity within the City.”

The city said showcasing Colorado Springs' small businesses encourages servicemembers to shop locally, helping to bolster the city's economy. The City of Colorado Springs is home to over 45,000 active-duty troops representing every branch of the military and over 95,000 veterans and their families.

Businesses that register for the program will receive a Military Welcome email and display decal, showing their commitment to the community. To register, local businesses can complete the enrollment form at ColoradoSprings.gov/MilitaryWelcome.