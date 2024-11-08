Breckenridge Ski Resort celebrates opening day with more than two feet of fresh powder

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - Officials at Breckenridge Ski Resort say they're happy to report a successful opening day.

On Friday, the resort kicked off its 2024-2025 season. An influx of snow was surely helpful for the festivities. Resort officials say they received 28 inches of snow this week in Breckenridge.

“Opening Day is one of my favorite days of the year and it’s a huge team effort to get here and get open for the season,” said Jon Copeland, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a statement before opening day.

Breckenridge is one of several resorts available with an Epic Pass. Vail, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte are among those still yet to open.

As of right now, Vail Resort is slated to open on Nov. 15, with Beaver Creek and Crested Butte following on Nov. 27.