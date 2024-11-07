Triplet red pandas born at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

By Amsley Benes

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of triplet red pandas.

The two male and one female red panda clubs were born at the Zoo in August, to third-time mom, Tián, and second-time dad, Rowan.

The Zoo said the names for each cub will be announced later.

“Birthing triplet red panda cubs does happen, but a mom being able to raise triplets successfully is rare. Tián is an experienced and attentive mom, and keepers are able to check in and weigh the cubs as needed with minimal stress, a testament to the trust built and exceptional care our team provides,” said Ruth Marcec-Greaves, Lincoln Children’s Zoo General Curator.

The Zoo said its zookeepers created six nest boxes with bamboo and wood wool inside to replicate what female red pandas use in the wild.

“The multiple nest boxes allow Tián to choose which box she wants them in. Red panda moms will move their cubs around to keep them away from predators or when there are environment stressors,” the Zoo said in a press release.

Right now, the cubs are learning how to climb and venturing out of the nest boxes.

“Red pandas are an endangered species whose population has declined by 50 percent over the last 20 years. The birth of these triplets is important for animal conservation efforts, and the red pandas at the Zoo help to raise awareness of the threats their counterparts face in the wild such as habitat loss,” said Evan Killeen, Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO.

The Zoo estimates Tián and her cubs will be on exhibit in December.

