PortMiami welcomed record-breaking 8.2 million cruise passengers in year

By Allen Cone

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — PortMiami had a record 8,233,056 cruise passengers in fiscal year 2024, which ran from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, the county said Thursday.

PortMiami had a 12.79% increase in cruise passenger totals compared with past record of 7,299,294 the previous year.

The Miami port is the busiest one in the world for cruises followed by Port Canaveral and Port Everglades.

“PortMiami continues to break records and uphold its status as the cruise capital of the world,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire PortMiami team and our valued cruise line partners on reaching this extraordinary achievement,”

“PortMiami has not only transformed our iconic skyline and bolstered our economy, but its ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable development ensures that our port remains a forward-thinking, future-ready gateway to the world.”

Ships that will begin departing from PortMiami are Explora Journeys Explora II in November, Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady in November, MSC Cruises World America in April 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line Aqua in April 2025, Virgin Voyages Brilliant Lady in October 2025 and Oceania Allura in November 2025.

MSC Cruises’ new Cruise Terminal AA will open this cruise season. Once completed, it will be the largest cruise terminal in the world.

On the west end of the port, construction will begin on the new Cruise Terminal G for Royal Caribbean International in summer 2025.

In all there are nine cruise ship terminals.

“I am grateful to our cruise lines for their ongoing partnership and this record-breaking year,” Hydi Webb, director and CEO of PortMiami, said. “I want to thank Mayor Cava, the Board of County commissioners and our cruise partners for their unwavering support to ensure PortMiami is the departure choice for cruise passengers.”

Port Miami in June launched shore power, which allows cruise ships to turn off their engines and plug into landside electrical power while docked, resulting in reduced emissions and noise. It is the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard that will offer shore power capability at five cruise berths.

This is a partnership between Miami-Dade County, Carnival, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages and Florida Power & Light Company.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.